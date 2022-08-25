Flexible work places can encourage more women to join labour force, Modi says

India can use flexible work places to encourage a higher number of women to work, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as the country looks to improve its female labour force participation.

"The need of the future is flexi work hours. We can use systems like flexible work places as opportunities for female labor force participation," Modi told a meeting of state labour ministers on Thursday.

India's female work participation rate was around 25% for the year 2021, according to federal government data, among the lowest for emerging economies.

"India can achieve its goals faster if we make use of our women power," Modi said in his speech.

Most employed women in India are in low-skilled work, such as farm and factory labour and domestic help, sectors that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Modi said the country's success in the 21st century would depend on how well it utilised its demographic dividend in the coming years.

"We can create a high-quality skilled workforce and take advantage of global opportunities," he said.

