Flexible Solutions Stock Surges 50% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s FSI shares have appreciated 49.8% in the past three months. The company also outperformed the industry’s and the S&P 500’s growth of 6.7% and 5.9%, respectively, in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s take a look at the factors that might have driven the stock’s price appreciation.

What’s Driving Flexible Solutions Stock?

FSI is optimistic about sustaining its strong second-quarter performance throughout 2024. The company is well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities across various applications, including detergents, food, nutraceuticals, oil field extraction, turf management, ornamental products and agriculture. These opportunities are expected to drive further growth in the NanoChem division and the Enhanced Nutritional Products (ENP) subsidiary.

With the NanoChem division accounting for approximately 70% of FSI’s revenues, it is particularly poised for expansion. The division is supported by a robust pipeline of five products nearing purchase orders, with expectations of securing at least two orders this year. Additionally, the company anticipates revenue growth from its ENP line later in the year.

Flexible Solutions believes its cash resources are sufficient to meet cash flow needs and future commitments, supporting its ongoing operations and growth initiatives.

In the second quarter of 2024, FSI reported earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. The company also posted net sales of nearly $10.5 million, up 1.9% year over year, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.3 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS is set at 29 cents, indicating a 31.8% increase from the previous year’s level.

Flexible Solutions International Inc. Price and Consensus

Flexible Solutions International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Flexible Solutions International Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FSI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Newmont Corporation NEM, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Newmont’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.82, indicating a rise of 75% from the year-ago level. The consensus mark for NEM’s earnings has increased 14% in the past 60 days.The stock has gained nearly 33.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s current-year earnings is pegged at $6.06, indicating a rise of 27.9% from the year-ago level. CRS’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.9%. The stock has rallied nearly 134.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. EGO beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have risen nearly 87.3% in the past year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.