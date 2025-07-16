Flexible Solutions International Reports 6.5% Revenue Increase in Q2 2025

Flexible Solutions International reports Q2 2025 revenue grew 6.5% year over year, driven by food product development.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI), a developer of biodegradable polymers and environmental technologies, announced its second quarter revenue for 2025, reporting an increase to $11.212 million from $10.529 million year-over-year, representing a 6.5% rise. Despite this positive growth, CEO Dan O'Brien noted a decline in sales from some longstanding customers due to economic uncertainties, tariffs, and inventory reductions. The company is shifting focus to enhancing its food grade operations, having successfully developed a food-grade product that significantly boosted Q2 revenue. O'Brien remains optimistic about growth in the second half of 2025 unless economic conditions worsen. Complete financial results will be released on August 14, 2025, followed by a conference call on August 15.

Revenue for Q2 2025 increased to $11.212 million, representing a significant year-over-year growth of approximately 6.5% compared to Q2 2024.

The company successfully generated a $2.5 million payment for food grade product development, positively impacting their Q2 revenue.

Flexible Solutions is expanding its presence in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets, indicating diversification and growth potential.

CEO Dan O’Brien acknowledged weakness from several historic customers, attributing it to general business conditions, tariff uncertainty, and inventory reduction, indicating potential instability in customer demand.

The statements regarding volatility in their base business and reliance on food grade operations suggest a lack of confidence in the core revenue streams, which could indicate longer-term challenges.

The need for a significant payment related to food grade product development to boost Q2 revenue raises concerns about the sustainability of revenue growth without such large singular transactions.

TABER, ALBERTA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN: FSI),



is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. In addition, FSI is increasing its presense in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. Today the Company announces second quarter (Q2), 2025 revenue.





Sales were up in Q2, 2025 compared to Q2, 2024. Flexible Solutions’ top line revenue increased to $11.212 million (Q2, 2025) from $10.529 million (Q2, 2024) to), up approximately 6.5% year over year.





Mr. Dan O’Brien, CEO, comments, “The $2.5 million payment for food grade product development moved our Q2 revenue from poor to good. We saw weakness from several historic customers in the quarter most likely related to general business conditions, tariff uncertainty and inventory reduction.” Mr. O’Brien continues, “Volatility in our base business reinforces our decision to emphasize food grade operations but, it does not change our opinion that the second half of 2025 will see growth unless economic conditions decay further.”





Complete financial results will be available after market close on Thursday, August 14, 2025, concurrent with the Company’s SEC second quarter filings. A



conference call



will be scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific Time, 11:00 am Eastern Time, the following business day, Friday, August 15, 2025.





See the FSI August 14, 2025 financials news release for the dial in numbers.











About Flexible Solutions International







Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (



www.flexiblesolutions.com



), based in Taber, Alberta, is an environmental technology company. The Company’s NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division started producing other crop enhancement products as well. In 2022, the Company entered the food and nutrition markets by obtaining FDA food grade approval for the Peru IL plant. The other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world.







Safe Harbor Provision







The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







