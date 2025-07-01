Flexible Solutions International, Inc. Announces Receipt of $2.5 Million Payment for Food Grade Product Development

Flexible Solutions International announced $2.5 million received for developing a new food-grade product, with potential for future payments.

Quiver AI Summary

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI), a manufacturer of environmentally friendly products and biodegradable polymers, announced on July 1, 2025, that it has received a payment of $2.5 million for its role in developing a new food-grade product. This payment marks a significant milestone in FSI's growing presence in the food and nutrition supplement markets, with the potential for additional payments and future manufacturing opportunities related to this product. CEO Dan O'Brien expressed satisfaction that the company's R&D efforts have generated revenue, and he emphasized the importance of building long-term production relationships in the food sector. FSI, based in Taber, Alberta, also engages in various environmental technologies, including water and energy conservation products.

Potential Positives

Receipt of a US$2.5 million payment highlights FSI’s successful R&D efforts and ability to generate significant revenue through product development support.

The potential for additional payments and new business opportunities indicates future revenue growth prospects for FSI in the food and nutrition supplement market.

FSI's focus on building long-term production relationships positions the company for ongoing business success and stability in the expanding food grade sector.

The press release emphasizes FSI's expertise in biodegradable and environmentally safe products, aligning with increasing market demand for sustainable solutions.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on potential future payments being "several quarters in the future" may indicate uncertainty in revenue streams and future profitability.

There is no immediate indication of ongoing contracts or orders for the newly developed food grade product, suggesting reliance on unconfirmed future business.

CEO's statement lacks concrete details about the stabilization of production relationships, raising concerns over the company's ability to secure consistent business in new markets.

FAQ

What recent financial milestone has Flexible Solutions International achieved?

Flexible Solutions has received a payment of US$2.5 million for developing a new food grade product as of July 1, 2025.

What markets is Flexible Solutions expanding into?

Flexible Solutions is increasing its presence in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets.

What is Flexible Solutions' core business focus?

The company specializes in biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergents, water treatment, and crop nutrient availability.

What is the significance of the payment received by Flexible Solutions?

The payment underscores the success of their R&D efforts and potential future business in food grade manufacturing.

Who is the CEO of Flexible Solutions International?

Dan O'Brien is the CEO of Flexible Solutions International, Inc., who commented on the recent financial achievement.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





TABER, ALBERTA, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE Amex: FSI),



is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. FSI is also increasing its presense in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. Today the Company announces it has received payment of US$2.5million for assisting in developing a new food grade product.





FSI received the payment of US$2.5 million on July 1, 2025 for assisting in the development of this new food grade product. There are potential circumstances under which FSI may receive additional payments for this product development assistance. Any such payments, if they occur, are several quarters in the future.





Furthermore, it is also possible that the NCS division of FSI may obtain new business manufacturing the product. Should this occur, it will be announced at that time.





Dan O'Brien, CEO, comments, "We are pleased that our R&D support for a potential customer has generated this revenue." Mr. O'Brien continues, " Since FSI is a food grade manufacturer and we focus on building long-term production relationships, we hope that we can book orders to make the product now that it is fully developed."











About Flexible Solutions International







Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (



www.flexiblesolutions.com



), based in Taber, Alberta, is an environmental technology company. The Company’s NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division started producing other crop enhancement products as well. In 2022, the Company entered the food and nutrition markets by obtaining FDA food grade approval for the Peru IL plant. The other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world







Safe Harbor Provision







The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Flexible Solutions International









6001 54







th







Ave, Taber, Alberta, CANADA T1G 1X4







