Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Soars 9.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) shares rallied 9.2% in the last trading session to close at $7.39. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.1% gain over the past four weeks.

FSI’s shares surged after it reported its first-quarter 2026 revenues, which climbed roughly 11% year over year to $8.3 million. The company noted new revenues from the August 2025 food-grade contract more than offset the softness in legacy products. It also expects much stronger performance in the remaining quarters of 2026 compared with the first quarter.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +450%. Revenues are expected to be $12.63 million, up 69.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Flexible Solutions International, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FSI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Flexible Solutions International belongs to the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry. Another stock from the same industry, Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NOPMF), closed the last trading session 3.3% lower at $17.56. Over the past month, NOPMF has returned 21.2%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +30.8% over the past month to $0.19. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +137.5%. Neo Performance Materials Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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