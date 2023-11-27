Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Flexible Solutions International (AMEX:FSI) has been revised to 8.16 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 410.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flexible Solutions International. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSI is 0.08%, a decrease of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.83% to 1,457K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 380K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSI by 16.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 277K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 174K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing a decrease of 17.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSI by 7.64% over the last quarter.

PRCGX - Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 135K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing a decrease of 15.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSI by 26.04% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 101K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Flexible Solutions International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc., based in Taber, Alberta, is an environmental technology company. The Company’s NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division produces other crop enhancement products. Other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world. FSI is the developer and manufacturer of WaterSavrTM, the world’s first commercially viable water evaporation retardant. WaterSavrTM reduces evaporation by up to 30% on reservoirs, lakes, aqueducts, irrigation canals, ponds and slow moving rivers. HeatsavrTM, a “liquid blanket” evaporation retardant for the commercial swimming pool and spa markets, reduces energy costs by 15% to 40% and can result in reduced indoor pool humidity.

