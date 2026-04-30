Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Price Target Decreased by 10.87% to 10.46

The average one-year price target for Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAM:FSI) has been revised to $10.46 / share. This is a decrease of 10.87% from the prior estimate of $11.73 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.28% from the latest reported closing price of $6.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flexible Solutions International. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSI is 0.06%, an increase of 33.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.79% to 1,522K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 333K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing a decrease of 5.12%.

Perritt Capital Management holds 108K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSI by 147.53% over the last quarter.

Sentinus holds 108K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company.

North Star Investment Management holds 90K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company.

Beartown Capital Management holds 75K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

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