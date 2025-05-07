Flexible Solutions International Announces Special Dividend of Ten Cents per Share

Flexible Solutions International announces a special dividend amid growing presence in food and nutrition markets and continued profitability.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI), based in Taber, Alberta, is a company focused on developing biodegradable polymers for applications in oil extraction, water treatment, and crop nutrition, while also expanding into the food and nutrition supplement market. The company recently announced a special dividend of ten cents per share, which will be paid on May 28, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of May 19, 2025. CEO Dan O'Brien highlighted the company's strong financial condition and commitment to shareholder returns, while emphasizing that this dividend is a one-time special payment and not regular. FSI also operates a subsidiary, NanoChem Solutions Inc., which specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products, enhancing its portfolio in environmental technology and sustainable practices.
Potential Positives
- Announcement of a special dividend of ten cents per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning profits to shareholders.
- The special dividend reflects the company's current financial condition and expectations of continued profitability.
- Expansion into the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets indicates growth potential and diversification of revenue streams.
- The company's emphasis on environmentally safe products aligns with increasing market demand for sustainable solutions.
Potential Negatives
- The announcement of a special dividend may indicate that the company does not have a stable cash flow to support regular dividends, raising concerns about financial stability.
- The emphasis on the dividend being "special" rather than regular suggests potential uncertainty about future profitability and dividend payouts.
- The need for the management to monitor retained earnings and capital needs implies financial caution and potential limitations in growth or investment opportunities.
FAQ
What is the recent dividend announced by Flexible Solutions International?
Flexible Solutions International announced a special dividend of ten cents, payable on May 28 to shareholders of record on May 19.
When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?
The dividend will be paid on May 28, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of May 19, 2025.
What products does Flexible Solutions International manufacture?
Flexible Solutions manufactures biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, water treatment, crop nutrients, and environmentally friendly conservation technologies.
Who is the CEO of Flexible Solutions International?
The CEO of Flexible Solutions International is Mr. Dan O'Brien, who discussed the company's financial condition and dividends.
Where is Flexible Solutions International located?
Flexible Solutions International is based in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, with operations in Taber, Alberta.
$FSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $FSI stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 26,560 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,128
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 20,000 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,200
- UBS GROUP AG removed 18,389 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,384
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 14,290 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,586
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 11,017 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,771
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,590 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,349
- NEWEDGE ADVISORS, LLC added 1,369 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,942
Full Release
TABER, ALBERTA, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN: FSI),
is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. In addition, FSI is increasing its presense in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. Today the Company announces a ten-cent special dividend.
The dividend will be paid May 28
th
to shareholders of record on May 19
th
Mr. Dan O'Brien, CEO, states, "We are pleased that our current financial condition and expectations of continued profitability allows us to dividend profits to shareholders at this time. However, this is a special dividend; not a regular dividend.” Mr. O’Brien continues, “The FSI Board and management will continue to monitor retained earnings and capital needs in order to execute the goals of growing the Company and declaring dividends when appropriate."
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (
www.flexiblesolutions.com
), based in Victoria, British Columbia, is an environmental technology company. The Company’s NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division started producing other crop enhancement products as well. In 2022, the Company entered the food and nutrition markets by obtaining FDA and SQF food grade approval for the Peru IL plant. The other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world
Safe Harbor Provision
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Flexible Solutions International
6001 54
th
Ave, Taber, Alberta, CANADA T1G 1X4
Company Contacts
Jason Bloom
Toll Free: 800.661.3560
Fax: 403.223.2905
Email:
info@flexiblesolutions.com
To find out more information about Flexible Solutions and our products please visit
www.flexiblesolutions.com
If you have received this news release by mistake or if you would like to be removed from our update list please reply to:
info@flexiblesolutions.com
