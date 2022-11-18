Flexible Solutions (FSI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

Flexible Solutions International Inc. FSI logged profits of roughly $1.11 million or 9 cents per share for third-quarter 2022 compared with a profit of roughly $1.16 million or 9 cents in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents.



The company registered revenues of around $11.7 million for the quarter, up roughly 27% year over year. It saw higher sales across its segments in the reported quarter. It faced headwinds from raw material cost inflation and higher shipping costs in the quarter.

Segment Highlights

Sales from the company’s Energy and Water Conservation products for the reported quarter rose roughly 84% year over year to around $0.18 million, driven by higher customer orders.



Sales of Biodegradable Polymers increased roughly 21% year over year to around $11.5 million in the quarter, aided by higher customer orders.

Financials

Flexible Solutions ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $4.3 million, down around 12% year over year. Long-term debt was roughly $4.6 million at the end of the quarter, up around 170% year over year.

Outlook

Flexible Solutions expects to finish 2022 strongly. It also said that new opportunities continue to unfold in applications such as detergent, water treatment, oil field extraction and agriculture to further boost sales in the NanoChem division. Flexible Solutions also expects its cash resources to be adequate to meet its cash flow requirements and future commitments.

Price Performance

Shares of Flexible Solutions are down 22.8% over a year compared with the industry’s decline of 28.6%.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Flexible Solutions currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



