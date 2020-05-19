Flexible Solutions (FSI) Q1 Earnings Top, Revenues Down Y/Y

Flexible Solutions International Inc. FSI recorded earnings of 10 cents per share for first-quarter 2020 compared with 9 cents it earned a year ago. Earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents.



The company logged revenues of around $8.4 million for the quarter, down 0.5% year over year.



Flexible Solutions noted that its subsidiary, NanoChem, remained the main source of revenues and cash flows.



Segment Highlights



Sales from the company’s Energy and Water Conservation (“EWCP”) products for the quarter fell roughly 27% year over year to around $0.9 million, hurt by lower customer orders.



Sales of Biodegradable Polymers and Chemical Additives (TPAs) were essentially flat year over year at around $8.3 million in the quarter.



Financials



Flexible Solutions ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $3.4 million, down around 8% year over year. Long-term debt was roughly $3 million at the end of the quarter, down around 13% year over year.



Outlook



Flexible Solutions said that its agriculture and cleaning product ingredients are helping in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The company, however, expects oil, gas and industrial sales for TPA to be flat or slightly down in the second quarter, on a year-over-year basis. The company has adequate working capital and expects it to increase during 2020.



Price Performance



Shares of Flexible Solutions are down 49.8% over a year compared with the industry’s rise of 27.7%.







Zacks Rank & Key Picks



Flexible Solutions currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



