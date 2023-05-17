Flexible Solutions (FSI) Q1 Earnings In Line, Sales Lag Estimates

Flexible Solutions International Inc. FSI logged earnings of 7 cents per share for first-quarter 2023, down from earnings of 12 cents in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line in the reported quarter was hurt by higher cost of goods and lower sales.



The company registered revenues of around $9.8 million for the quarter, down roughly 9% year over year. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.6 million.

Segment Highlights

Sales from the company’s Energy and Water Conservation products for the reported quarter rose roughly 71% year over year to around $0.08 million, driven by higher customer orders.



Sales of Biodegradable Polymers fell roughly 9% year over year to around $9.78 million in the quarter, hurt by lower customer orders and pricing.

Financials

Flexible Solutions ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $5.5 million, down around 10% year over year. Long-term debt was roughly $5.3 million at the end of the quarter, down around 3% year over year.

Outlook

Flexible Solutions said that it sees growth across most of its markets in 2023. It also said that new opportunities continue to unfold in applications such as detergent, water treatment, oil field extraction, turf, ornamental and agriculture to further boost sales in the NanoChem division. Flexible Solutions also expects its cash resources to be adequate to meet its cash flow requirements and future commitments.

Price Performance

Shares of Flexible Solutions are up 9.5% over a year compared with the industry’s decline of 0.1%.



