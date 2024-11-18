Flexible Solutions Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3, Revenues Up Y/Y

Flexible Solutions International Inc. FSI reported earnings of 5 cents per share for third-quarter 2024. This compares favorably with a loss of 6 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



FSI registered revenues of around $9.3 million for the quarter, up roughly 7% year over year.

Flexible Solutions International Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Flexible Solutions International Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Flexible Solutions International Inc. Quote

FSI’s Segment Highlights

Sales from FSI’s Energy and Water Conservation products for the reported quarter climbed roughly 102% year over year to around $0.3 million. Sales were driven by higher customer orders.



Sales of Biodegradable Polymers increased roughly 5% year over year to around $9 million in the quarter on increased customer orders.

FSI’s Financials

Flexible Solutions ended the quarter with cash of roughly $10.6 million, up around 56% from the prior quarter. Long-term debt was roughly $7.05 million, up around 16% sequentially.

Flexible Solutions’ Outlook

Flexible Solutions said it advanced its new food product opportunities and improved its existing business in the third quarter and expects to announce some success soon. It expects to see a strong upside in profits for both existing and new businesses in 2025.



FSI also noted that new opportunities continue to unfold in applications such as detergent, food, oil field extraction, turf, ornamental and agricultural to further boost sales in the NanoChem division and the ENP subsidiary, which continue to be the dominant sources of its revenues and cash flow. Flexible Solutions also expects its cash resources to be adequate to meet its cash flow requirements and future commitments.

FSI Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Flexible Solutions have rallied 126.5% over a year against the Zacks Chemicals Specialty industry’s 8.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FSI’s Zacks Rank & Other Chemicals Releases

FSI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD logged adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share in the third quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04. DD raised its full-year 2024 projections for operating EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share.



The Chemours Company CC recorded adjusted earnings of 40 cents for the third quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. CC expects consolidated net sales to decline in the mid to high-single digits sequentially in the fourth quarter. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be down in the high teens to low 20% range compared with third-quarter 2024 results.



PPG Industries, Inc. PPG logged third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.13, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15. PPG anticipates flat organic sales and adjusted earnings per share at the bottom end of the $8.15 to $8.30 range for full-year 2024.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chemours Company (CC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.