FLEX vs. GRMN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products sector might want to consider either Flex (FLEX) or Garmin (GRMN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Flex has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Garmin has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that FLEX likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than GRMN has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

FLEX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.57, while GRMN has a forward P/E of 17.63. We also note that FLEX has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GRMN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.15.

Another notable valuation metric for FLEX is its P/B ratio of 2.06. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GRMN has a P/B of 2.79.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to FLEX's Value grade of A and GRMN's Value grade of C.

FLEX stands above GRMN thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that FLEX is the superior value option right now.



