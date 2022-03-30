Markets
Flex Reaffirms Q4, FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Flex (FLEX) on Wednesday reaffirmed its financial guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022.

For the fourth quarter, the company continues to expect revenues of $6.2 billion to $6.6 billion, earnings of $0.32 to $0.37 per share and adjusted earnings of $0.41 to $0.46 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $0.40 per share and revenues of $5.88 billion for the fourth quarter.

For the fiscal year 2022, the company continues to expect revenue of $25.4 billion to $25.8 billion, earnings of $1.90 to $1.95 per share and adjusted earnings of $1.85 to $1.90 per share.

Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.72 per share and revenues of $23.34 billion for the full year 2022.

