FLEX Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Flex Ltd FLEX reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.8%. The bottom line grew 9.6% year over year.



Revenues increased 9% year over year to $7.5 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 4.1%. The company benefited from strength across the Agility Solutions and Reliability Solutions segments.



In the past year, the stock has increased 34.8% against the sub-industry’s decline of 2.4%.



Segment Details

The Flex Reliability Solutions Group comprises Health Solutions, Automotive and Industrial businesses. Revenues improved 14% year over year to $3.2 billion. Demand remained healthy across the business segment, partly offset by the semiconductor shortage.



The Flex Agility Solutions Group comprises Communications & Enterprise Compute or CEC and Lifestyle and Consumer Devices businesses. Revenues were up 5% year over year to $3.7 billion. Momentum in CEC business and cost saving efforts across Lifestyle and Consumer Devices business were the driving factors.



The Nextracker Group’s revenues rose 18% year over year to $0.5 billion.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin increased 60 bps on a year-over-year basis to 7.9% in the reported quarter.



Non-GAAP selling, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 3.1%, which increased 10 bps from the prior-year period.



Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 60 bps year over year to 4.9%.



Adjusted operating margins of the Flex Agility Solutions Group and the Nextracker Group were 4.6% and 13.5%, up 40 bps and 850 bps, respectively, year over year. The Flex Reliability Solutions Group’s adjusted operating margin was 4.4%, down 50 bps.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, cash & cash equivalents totaled $3.29 billion compared with $2.57 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



As of Mar 31, total debt (net of current portion) were $3.69 billion compared with $3.52 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



In fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, the company generated cash flow from operating activities of $450 million and an adjusted free cash flow of $270 million.



In the quarter under review, FLEX repurchased shares worth $44 million.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2024, Flex expects revenues to be between $7 billion and $7.5 billion.



Management expects adjusted earnings in the range of 47-53 cents per share. Adjusted operating income is projected to be between $320 million and $350 million.



For fiscal 2024, Flex expects revenues to be between $30.5 billion and $31.5 billion. It anticipates adjusted earnings in the range of $2.35-$2.55per share. Adjusted operating margin is projected in the range of 4.9-5.1%

