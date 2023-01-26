FLEX Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Flex Ltd. FLEX reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.33%. The bottom line also grew 24% year over year.

Revenues increased 17% year over year to $7.8 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 3.7%. The company benefited from strength across the Agility Solutions and Reliability Solutions segments.

Segment Details

The Flex Agility Solutions Group comprises the Communications & Enterprise Compute or CEC and Lifestyle and Consumer Devices businesses. The group’s revenues were up 13% year over year to $4 billion. The increases in CEC and Lifestyle were partially offset by macroeconomic constraints.

The Flex Reliability Solutions Group comprises Health Solutions, Automotive and Industrial businesses. The group’s revenues went up 19% year over year to $3.2 billion. Demand remained healthy across the business segment, partly offset by the semiconductor shortage.

The Nextracker group’s revenue went up 53% year over year to $0.5 billion.

Operating Details

The non-GAAP gross margin increased 20 bps on a year-over-year basis to 7.7% in the reported quarter.

The non-GAAP selling, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 2.9% which decreased 10 bps from the prior-year period.

The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 30 bps year over year to 4.8%.

The Flex Agility Solutions Group’s adjusted operating margin was 4.5%, down 5 bps year over year. The Flex Reliability Solutions Group’s adjusted operating margin was 4.4%, down 55 bps. The Nextracker Group’s adjusted operating margin was 11.7%, up 620 bps.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, cash & cash equivalents stood at $2.57 billion compared with $2.45 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.

As of Dec 31, 2022, total debt (net of current portion) stood at $3.52 billion compared with $3.08 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.

In third-quarter fiscal 2023, the company generated cash flow from operating activities of $359 million and an adjusted free cash flow of $202 million.

In the quarter under review, the company repurchased shares worth $40 million.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, Flex expects revenues between $7 billion and $7.4 billion.

The company expects adjusted earnings of 48-54 cents per share. The adjusted operating income is projected to be between $315 million and $345 million.

For fiscal 2023, Flex expects revenues between $29.9 billion and $30.3 billion.

It expects adjusted earnings of $2.27-$2.33 per share. The adjusted operating margin is projected to be 4.7%.

