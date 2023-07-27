FLEX Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y

Flex Ltd FLEX reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 57 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.8%. The bottom line grew 5.6% year over year.

Revenues decreased 0.2% year over year to $7.3 billion. However, it surpassed the consensus mark by 1.3%. The downtick was caused by weakness across the Agility Solutions segment.

Flex Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Flex Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Flex Ltd. Quote

Segment Details

The Flex Reliability Solutions Group comprises Health Solutions, Automotive and Industrial businesses. Revenues improved 11% year over year to $3.3 billion. Demand remained healthy across the business segment, partly offset by supply-chain constraints.

The Flex Agility Solutions Group comprises Communications & Enterprise Compute and Lifestyle and Consumer Devices businesses. Revenues were down 10% year over year to $3.6 billion. The downtick was caused due to the softness in consumer end markets and enterprise IT.

The Nextracker Group’s revenues rose 21% year over year to $0.5 billion.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin increased 100 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 8.4% in the reported quarter.

Non-GAAP selling, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 3.2%, which increased 20 bps from the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 60 bps year over year to 5.1%.

Adjusted operating margins of the Flex Reliability Solutions Group remained at 5% year over year. The Nextracker Group’s adjusted operating margin was 17.2%, up 960 bps year over year. The Flex Agility Solutions Group’s adjusted operating margin was 4.1%, down 20 bps.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash & cash equivalents totaled $2.66 billion compared with $3.29 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.

As of Jun 30, total debt (net of current portion) was $3.44 billion compared with $3.69 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.

In first-quarter fiscal 2024, the company generated cash flow from operating activities of $6 million and an adjusted free cash outflow of $150 million.

In the quarter under review, FLEX repurchased shares worth $197 million.

Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2024, Flex expects revenues between $7.3 billion and $7.7 billion.

Management expects adjusted EPS in the range of 55-60 cents. Adjusted operating income is projected to be between $370 million and $400 million.

For fiscal 2024, Flex expects revenues between $30.5 billion and $31.5 billion. It anticipates adjusted EPS in the range of $2.35-$2.55. Adjusted operating margin is projected to be in the range of 5-5.2%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Flex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are InterDigital IDCC, Badger Meter BMI and Woodward WWD. InterDigital and Badger Meter presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Woodward currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2023 EPS has increased 0.1% in the past 60 days to $8.08. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.9%.

InterDigital’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 170.9%. Shares of IDCC have rallied 53.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 EPS has increased 4.8% in the past 60 days to $2.82.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 6.7%. Shares of BMI have surged 80.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2023 EPS has increased 0.8% in the past 60 days to $3.61.

WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.5%. Shares of WWD have gained 20.2% in the past year.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.