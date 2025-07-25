Flex Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y, Stock Down

Flex Ltd. FLEX reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 72 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3%. The bottom line compared favorably with 51 cents posted in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues increased 4.1% year over year to $6.6 billion. Also, it beat the consensus mark by 5.6%. The uptick was driven by strong data center growth in both the cloud and power end markets.

Management stated that the company’s strong first-quarter results mark a solid start to fiscal 2026 and highlight the effectiveness of its strategic focus on high-growth markets such as data centers and power.

Segment Details

The Flex Reliability Solutions Group encompasses Health Solutions, Automotive and Industrial businesses. Revenues fell 2% to $2.9 billion in line with the company’s expectations. This was due to ongoing macroeconomic pressures in the automotive and renewables sectors, partially offset by strong performance in the power segment.

The Flex Agility Solutions Group comprises Communications & Enterprise Compute or CEC and Lifestyle and Consumer Devices businesses. Revenues were up 10% to $3.7 billion. This uptick was driven by strong demand in cloud and AI, which more than compensated for ongoing weakness in traditional telecom and consumer-facing end markets.

FLEX’s Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross profit came in at $596 million, up 20.4% year over year. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) to 9.1% in the reported quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income came in at $395 million, up 29.1% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 120 bps to 6%. This was fueled by robust gross margin performance and sustained cost efficiency.

The adjusted operating margins of the Flex Reliability Solutions Group were 6%, up 100 bps from the prior-year level. The adjusted operating margins of the Flex Agility Solutions Group improved 120 bps to 6.5%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses totaled $233 million, up 9.4% year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, cash & cash equivalents and long-term debt (net of current portion) were $2.24 billion and $3 billion, respectively, compared with $2.29 billion and $2.48 billion a year ago.

The company generated a first-quarter fiscal 2026 cash flow from operating activities of $399 million and an adjusted free cash flow of $268 million.

In the quarter, the company repurchased $247 million worth of stock.

Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Flex expects revenues to be between $6.5 billion and $6.8 billion.

Management expects adjusted earnings of 70-78 cents per share, excluding 9 cents for net stock-based compensation expense and 3 cents for net intangible amortization. Adjusted operating income is projected to be between $375 million and $415 million.

For Reliability Solutions, the company expects revenues to range from a low single-digit decline to a mid-single-digit increase, representing a slight improvement from its previous outlook of flat to down high-single digits. Ongoing strength in data center power continues to help counterbalance macroeconomic softness in automotive, core industrial and renewables.

For Agility Solutions, the company anticipates modest year-over-year growth in the low-to-mid-single-digit range, marking a slight upward revision from the prior forecast of down by low-single digits to up mid-single digits. This growth is expected to be driven by steady cloud demand, continued benefits from earlier lifestyle wins and strategic share gains in networking. These positive factors will likely be partially offset by persistent weakness in enterprise IT, telecom and consumer device markets.

For fiscal 2026, Flex expects revenues to be between $25.9 billion and $27.1 billion. Earlier, the company anticipated revenues to be between $25 billion and $26.8 billion.

For fiscal 2026, it anticipates adjusted earnings in the range of $2.86-$3.06 per share. Earlier, the company anticipated adjusted earnings in the range of $2.81-$3.01 per share.

Reliability Solutions revenues are expected to range from a slight decline to a slight increase, as ongoing weakness in the automotive sector and parts of the health segment is balanced by solid performance in its Power business.

Agility Solutions revenues are projected to grow from the low single digits to mid-single digits, driven by strong demand in cloud and sustained momentum in networking, partially offset by continued softness in traditional telecom and consumer-facing end markets.

FLEX’s Zacks Rank

Flex currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

