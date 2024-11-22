Flex names Kevin Krumm as CFO, succeeding Jaime Martinez

Flex (FLEX) announced that Kevin Krumm will join the company as CFO, effective January 6, 2025. He will succeed Jaime Martinez, interim CFO, who will remain with Flex and support a smooth transition. Reporting to Flex CEO Revathi Advaithi, Krumm will focus on driving the company’s long-term financial strategy and creating shareholder value. Krumm joins Flex with more than 20 years of experience across industrial, chemical, and healthcare industries. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of APi Group (APG), a global business services provider of safety and specialty services.
