Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Flex (FLEX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 18.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $19.85 in the previous session. Flex has gained 7.6% since the start of the year compared to the -32.8% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -40.9% return for the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 26, 2022, Flex reported EPS of $0.63 versus consensus estimate of $0.51 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 7.87%.

For the current fiscal year, Flex is expected to post earnings of $2.22 per share on $29.56 billion in revenues. This represents a 13.27% change in EPS on a 13.52% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.41 per share on $30.29 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.45% and 2.45%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Flex may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Flex has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 8.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 16.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 6.4X versus its peer group's average of 9.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Flex currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Flex passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Flex shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does FLEX Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of FLEX have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB). BELFB has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Bel Fuse Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 94.74%, and for the current fiscal year, BELFB is expected to post earnings of $3.27 per share on revenue of $621.3 million.

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. have gained 36.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 10.79X and a P/CF of 11.25X.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is in the top 28% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for FLEX and BELFB, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Flex Ltd. (FLEX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.