FLEX LTD Earnings Preview: Recent $FLEX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FLEX LTD ($FLEX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,388,734,300 and earnings of $0.64 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FLEX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FLEX LTD Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $FLEX Data Alerts

FLEX LTD insiders have traded $FLEX stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REVATHI ADVAITHI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 731,936 shares for an estimated $30,823,982 .

. DAVID SCOTT OFFER (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 186,884 shares for an estimated $7,443,833 .

. MICHAEL P HARTUNG (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 154,839 shares for an estimated $6,693,808 .

. KWANG HOOI TAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 124,106 shares for an estimated $5,179,735 .

. LAY KOON TAN sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,162,500

DANIEL WENDLER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 15,015 shares for an estimated $626,481 .

. ERIN MCSWEENEY sold 14,000 shares for an estimated $587,224

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FLEX LTD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of FLEX LTD stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FLEX LTD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLEX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for FLEX LTD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLEX forecast page.

FLEX LTD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLEX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $FLEX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $60.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Ruplu Bhattacharya from B of A Securities set a target price of $58.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Steve Barger from Keybanc set a target price of $60.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $50.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $41.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $52.0 on 02/11/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.