News & Insights

Stocks

Flex LNG Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

November 12, 2024 — 11:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Flex Lng ( (FLNG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Flex Lng presented to its investors.

Flex LNG Ltd. is a company engaged in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG), operating within the energy shipping industry with a focus on innovative vessel technologies. In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Flex LNG reported vessel operating revenues of $90.5 million, up from $84.7 million in the previous quarter, though net income decreased to $17.4 million. Key financial metrics included an adjusted EBITDA increase to $70.4 million and a solid Time Charter Equivalent rate of $75,426 per day. The company executed strategic financial maneuvers, such as refinancing and sale-leaseback agreements, to improve liquidity and financing terms. Looking ahead, Flex LNG remains optimistic about its financial stability, supported by a strong backlog and minimal exposure to volatile spot markets, positioning itself to navigate future market dynamics effectively.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.