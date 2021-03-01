FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLNG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.97, the dividend yield is 13.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLNG was $8.97, representing a -15.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.65 and a 163.82% increase over the 52 week low of $3.40.

FLNG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). FLNG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16.

