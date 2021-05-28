FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLNG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.66, the dividend yield is 10.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLNG was $14.66, representing a -5.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.55 and a 242.52% increase over the 52 week low of $4.28.

FLNG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). FLNG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.31.

