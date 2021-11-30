FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLNG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 87.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.94, the dividend yield is 12.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLNG was $24.94, representing a -1.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.44 and a 232.53% increase over the 52 week low of $7.50.

FLNG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) and Stantec Inc (STN). FLNG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the flng Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

