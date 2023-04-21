Flex LNG (FLNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Flex LNG (FLNG) closed at $34.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the liquefied natural gas shipping company had gained 6.21% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 4.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Flex LNG as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $90.4 million, up 21.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $370.22 million, which would represent changes of +7.45% and +6.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Flex LNG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Flex LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Flex LNG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.45.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.