Is Flex LNG (FLNG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Flex LNG (FLNG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Flex LNG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 122 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Flex LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLNG's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, FLNG has moved about 6.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 7.8%. This means that Flex LNG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is LATAM (LTM). The stock has returned 37.8% year-to-date.

For LATAM, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Flex LNG is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.5% so far this year, so FLNG is performing better in this area.

LATAM, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 27-stock industry is ranked #57. The industry has moved -10.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Flex LNG and LATAM. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

