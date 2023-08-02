Flex Lng (FLNG) Price Target Increased by 11.00% to 36.53

The average one-year price target for Flex Lng (NYSE:FLNG) has been revised to 36.53 / share. This is an increase of 11.00% from the prior estimate of 32.91 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.82 to a high of 39.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.81% from the latest reported closing price of 31.82 / share.

Flex Lng Declares $0.75 Dividend

On May 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 received the payment on June 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $31.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.09%, the lowest has been 2.75%, and the highest has been 27.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.70 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flex Lng. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLNG is 0.07%, a decrease of 6.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 10,627K shares. The put/call ratio of FLNG is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 990K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNG by 115,413.79% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 627K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNG by 2.25% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 438K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares, representing a decrease of 67.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNG by 81.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 375K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 295K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNG by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Flex Lng Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FLEX LNG Ltd. is the owner and commercial operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company owns and operates approximately six M-type, Electronically Controlled, Gas Injection (MEGI) LNG carriers.

