Is Flex LNG (FLNG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Flex LNG (FLNG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Flex LNG is one of 123 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Flex LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLNG's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that FLNG has returned about 3.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -7.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Flex LNG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ryanair (RYAAY). The stock has returned 28.4% year-to-date.

For Ryanair, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Flex LNG belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.5% so far this year, meaning that FLNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ryanair falls under the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #146. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Flex LNG and Ryanair as they could maintain their solid performance.

