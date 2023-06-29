Flex LNG (FLNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Flex LNG (FLNG) closed at $30.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.44% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the liquefied natural gas shipping company had gained 0.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 7%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.

Flex LNG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 22.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $92.3 million, up 9.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $371.14 million. These totals would mark changes of +4.61% and +6.67%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Flex LNG should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Flex LNG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Flex LNG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.14. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.65.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

