Flex LNG (FLNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Flex LNG (FLNG) closed at $34.49, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the liquefied natural gas shipping company had lost 10.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Flex LNG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Flex LNG to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 43.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $91.65 million, down 20.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $339.34 million. These totals would mark changes of -7.01% and -1.2%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Flex LNG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Flex LNG currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Flex LNG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.89.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

