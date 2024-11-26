Flex LNG Announces Dividend for Shareholders

FLEX LNG (FLNG) has released an update.
Flex LNG Ltd. announced a dividend of USD 0.75 per share for its shareholders, with the ex-dividend date on November 26, 2024, for the Oslo Stock Exchange and November 27, 2024, for the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend payments are scheduled for mid-December, offering an enticing opportunity for investors interested in the LNG sector.
