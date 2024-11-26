News & Insights

Flex LNG Announces Dividend for Shareholders

November 26, 2024 — 01:36 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FLEX LNG (FLNG) has released an update.

Flex LNG Ltd. announced a dividend of USD 0.75 per share for its shareholders, with the ex-dividend date on November 26, 2024, for the Oslo Stock Exchange and November 27, 2024, for the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend payments are scheduled for mid-December, offering an enticing opportunity for investors interested in the LNG sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

