Markets
FLEX

Flex Issues FY26 Outlook

May 07, 2025 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Flex (FLEX) said, for fiscal 2026, the company expects: revenue in a range of $25.0 billion to $26.8 billion, GAAP EPS in a range of $2.35 to $2.55; and adjusted EPS in a range of $2.81 to $3.01.

For the first quarter, the company expects: revenue in a range of $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion; GAAP EPS in a range of $0.46 to $0.54; and adjusted EPS in a range of $0.58 to $0.66.

Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex, said: "As we look to fiscal 2026, we continue to see strong demand from our data center customers as we continue to shift the portfolio towards more profitable business."

Fourth quarter bottom line came in at $222 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $395 million, or $0.93 per share, last year. Excluding items, Flex reported adjusted earnings of $285 million or $0.73 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $6.398 billion from $6.169 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FLEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.