Is Flex (FLEX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Flex (FLEX). FLEX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.01. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.30. Over the last 12 months, FLEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.97 and as low as 7.51, with a median of 10.61.

Investors should also note that FLEX holds a PEG ratio of 1.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FLEX's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.98. FLEX's PEG has been as high as 1.93 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 1.02, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that FLEX has a P/B ratio of 2.23. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.93. Within the past 52 weeks, FLEX's P/B has been as high as 2.67 and as low as 1.45, with a median of 2.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. FLEX has a P/S ratio of 0.47. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.98.

Finally, investors should note that FLEX has a P/CF ratio of 8.19. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 20.69. Within the past 12 months, FLEX's P/CF has been as high as 10.57 and as low as 7.26, with a median of 8.96.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Flex's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FLEX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

