Flex (FLEX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Flex (FLEX) closed the most recent trading day at $21.36, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics designer and manufacturer had gained 6.97% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.

Flex will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.48 billion, up 13.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $29.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.33% and +13.52%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Flex should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Flex is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Flex has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.43 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.82.

Meanwhile, FLEX's PEG ratio is currently 0.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

