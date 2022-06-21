Flex (FLEX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Flex (FLEX) closed at $14.95, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.45% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics designer and manufacturer had lost 7.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Flex as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Flex to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.8 billion, up 7.15% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $28.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.2% and +8.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Flex. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Flex currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Flex is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.97, so we one might conclude that Flex is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that FLEX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

