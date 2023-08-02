Flex (FLEX) Price Target Increased by 10.73% to 33.32

The average one-year price target for Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) has been revised to 33.32 / share. This is an increase of 10.73% from the prior estimate of 30.09 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.78% from the latest reported closing price of 27.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 778 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flex. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 7.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLEX is 0.53%, a decrease of 6.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 560,129K shares. The put/call ratio of FLEX is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 49,378K shares representing 11.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,875K shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 27,232K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,484K shares, representing a decrease of 15.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 26,838K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,870K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 1.15% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 18,002K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,019K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 17,631K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,800K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Flex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flex is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

