Markets
FLEX

Flex Earnings, Revenue Decline In Q1

May 21, 2025 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Flex Ltd. (FLEX), a manufacturing company, on Wednesday announced that net income declined in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the quarter, net income declined to $18.7 million from $33.2 million in the prior year. Earnings per share were $0.35 versus 0.70 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income decreased to $29.4 million from $37.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.54 versus $0.70 last year.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $0.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA was $65.6 million from $70.6 million in the previous year.

Operating income fell to $47.3 million from $51.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue decreased to $86.8 million from $90.2 million last year.

Further, the company declared the first quarter dividend of $0.75 per share, totaling $41 million.

Looking ahead, the company reconfirmed its revenue to range about $340 million to $360 million for the full year 2025.

The company also anticipates adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025 to be around $250 million to $270 million.

On Tuesday, Flex closed trading 1.25% higher at $42.27 on the Nasdaq. In the after-hours trading, it closed 2.98% lesser at $41.01.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FLEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.