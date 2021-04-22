Flex Commits To Cut Operational Emissions In Half By 2030

(RTTNews) - Flex (FLEX) said it commits to cut operational emissions in half by 2030 as part of the company's new long-term sustainability strategy.

Flex said it is setting ambitious commitments, which include reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 from a 2019 base year; require 50% of its preferred suppliers to set greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets by 2025, and 100% by 2030.

Flex commits to partner with 70% of customers by emissions covering purchased goods and services, capital goods and use of sold products to set science-based targets by 2025.

Flex commits to achieve zero waste in 50% of its manufacturing & logistics sites by 2025; to reduce water withdrawn by 5%, focusing on sites located in water scarce areas, by 2025.

