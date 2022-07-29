Flex Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FLEX

In trading on Friday, shares of Flex Ltd (Symbol: FLEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.87, changing hands as high as $17.16 per share. Flex Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLEX's low point in its 52 week range is $13.63 per share, with $19.495 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.