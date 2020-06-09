Fletcher Building's lenders allow more room for debt covenants

June 10 (Reuters) - Fletcher Building on Wednesday said its lenders had agreed to ease credit terms if needed and said the firm may not pay a dividend as it focuses on its liquidity amid the pandemic crisis.

The company suspended its share buyback program and scrapped its interim dividend in March as it felt the economic strain from restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Under agreements with lenders, New Zealand's biggest building firm can opt to rely on more favourable levels on loan conditions from June 2020 to December 2021, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The terms lowered the required interest coverage ratios which indicate the company's ability to pay the interest expense on its debt. The new levels agreed call for a total interest cover ratio of 1.5 times compared to 2.0 times normally, and a senior interest cover ratio of 2.25 times, down from the normal level of 3.0 times.

Chief Executive Officer Ross Taylor confirmed the company expects to be in compliance with its normal covenant levels as of this month.

However, Fletcher added that should it need to depend on the lowered levels, a dividend would not be paid till it returned back to the normal covenant levels.

