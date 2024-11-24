News & Insights

Fletcher Building Discloses CFO’s Financial Interests

November 24, 2024 — 10:18 pm EST

Fletcher Building Limited (FRCEF) has released an update.

Fletcher Building Limited has disclosed the financial interests of its Chief Financial Officer, William Wright, highlighting his significant holdings in ordinary shares and long-term share schemes. This disclosure is crucial for investors as it sheds light on the executive’s stake in the company, which may influence future financial strategies and corporate governance.

