Fletcher Building Announces Key Shareholding Changes

October 21, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

Fletcher Building Limited (FRCEF) has released an update.

Fletcher Building Limited has unveiled multiple ongoing disclosure notices for key figures in its leadership team, reflecting changes in shareholding interests. Noteworthy transactions include Andrew Campbell Clarke’s acquisition of shares through an employee share plan and a pro rata entitlement offer. Investors keeping an eye on Fletcher Building’s stock will find these updates crucial as they reflect strategic financial movements within the company.

