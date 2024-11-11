Fleetwood Limited Updates on Stock Buy-Back Progress

Fleetwood Limited (AU:FWD) has released an update.

Fleetwood Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, with 25,000 shares purchased on the previous day, adding to a total of 341,902 shares bought back so far. This buy-back initiative indicates the company’s strategy to potentially enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

