Fleetwood Limited Updates on Stock Buy-Back Progress

Fleetwood Limited (AU:FWD) has released an update.
Fleetwood Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, with 25,000 shares purchased on the previous day, adding to a total of 341,902 shares bought back so far. This buy-back initiative indicates the company’s strategy to potentially enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.
