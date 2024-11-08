News & Insights

Fleetwood Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

November 08, 2024 — 03:43 am EST

Fleetwood Limited (AU:FWD) has released an update.

Fleetwood Limited has announced a daily update of its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 19,902 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back to 322,000. The buy-back reflects the company’s continued efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

