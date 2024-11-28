Fleetwood Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Fleetwood Limited (AU:FWD) has released an update.

Fleetwood Limited has announced the continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with 11,266 ordinary shares repurchased on the latest trading day, bringing the total to 558,052 shares bought back so far. This move may indicate the company’s confidence in its current valuation and a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value.

