News & Insights

Stocks

Fleetwood Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

November 28, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fleetwood Limited (AU:FWD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fleetwood Limited has announced the continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with 11,266 ordinary shares repurchased on the latest trading day, bringing the total to 558,052 shares bought back so far. This move may indicate the company’s confidence in its current valuation and a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:FWD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.