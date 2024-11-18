Fleetwood Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Fleetwood Limited (AU:FWD) has released an update.
Fleetwood Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing it repurchased 24,749 shares on the previous day. The total number of shares bought back so far stands at 418,809. This buy-back initiative aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.
