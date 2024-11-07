News & Insights

Stocks

Fleetwood Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

November 07, 2024 — 02:36 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fleetwood Limited (AU:FWD) has released an update.

Fleetwood Limited has announced a daily update on its on-market buy-back program, revealing that 25,000 ordinary fully paid securities were repurchased recently, adding to a total of 297,000 previously acquired. This buy-back strategy is part of Fleetwood’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

For further insights into AU:FWD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.