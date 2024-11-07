Fleetwood Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Fleetwood Limited (AU:FWD) has released an update.

Fleetwood Limited has announced a daily update on its on-market buy-back program, revealing that 25,000 ordinary fully paid securities were repurchased recently, adding to a total of 297,000 previously acquired. This buy-back strategy is part of Fleetwood’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

