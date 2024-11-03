News & Insights

Stocks

Fleetwood Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Activity

November 03, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fleetwood Limited (AU:FWD) has released an update.

Fleetwood Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with 25,000 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased on the previous trading day. This strategic move aims to consolidate the company’s stock and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors in Fleetwood Limited may find this buy-back activity indicative of the company’s confidence in its market position.

For further insights into AU:FWD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.