Fleetwood Limited Sees Improved Performance and Growth Prospects

October 30, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

Fleetwood Limited (AU:FWD) has released an update.

Fleetwood Limited reported a significant improvement in financial performance for FY24, with Building Solutions returning to profitability and positive trends in Community Solutions due to new contracts and increased demand. The company is optimistic about FY25, driven by government initiatives in affordable housing, such as Queensland’s commitment to deliver 600 modular homes, which supports Fleetwood’s growth prospects.

